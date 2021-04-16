Home / Education / News / SE orders coaching centres in Jammu division to stop physical classes
news

SE orders coaching centres in Jammu division to stop physical classes

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered the suspension of physical classes by all private educational and coaching institutes in the Jammu division till April 18.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Career Point coaching institute for iit jee, aieee, aipmt, state pmt, rpmt and mppmt entrance preparation, Kota Coaching, Coaching Guru, kota is coaching centre hub in india;18/07/2012;photo:pradeep gaur/mint

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered the suspension of physical classes by all private educational and coaching institutes in the Jammu division till April 18.

The order was issued by the Union Territory’s Directorate of School Education. The DSE order, however, provided the liberty to coaching and other private educational institutes to provide online classes. “The Department of Disaster Management (Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction) and School Education Department, have closed all schools in UT of J&K for imparting on-campus and in-person education to the students of all classes up to class 12 till April 18," the order said.

However, it has been observed that the private coaching institutes are continuously operating conventionally despite clear orders for closure of educational institutions, the order said.

The order has directed all chief education officers to monitor coaching centres and institutions in their areas and report the violation to the DSE on daily basis. "Any deviation of above instructions shall invite strict action under the relevant section of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides a permanent ban on institutions involved in violation of the instructions,” the order said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coaching centre jammu and kashmir restrictions covid19 latest news
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP