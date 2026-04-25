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Several institutes awarded for advancing structured road safety education

Several institutes awarded for advancing structured road safety education

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 08:55 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The National Road Safety Education Excellence Awards 2025-26 on Saturday recognised over 1,100 institutions and contributors for advancing structured road safety education under the National Road Safety Mission .

Several institutes awarded for advancing structured road safety education

The programme has so far reached over 5,000 schools across 35 states and Union Territories, engaging more than 2.2 million students through structured learning modules and school-level interventions, officials said.

The initiative focuses on school zone safety audits, K12 road safety curriculum, and a rating framework aimed at improving safety conditions around educational institutions.

It has also been piloted in select states in collaboration with government stakeholders.

Several Delhi schools, including Salwan Public School, Ramjas School, Pusa Road and Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, were among the awardees.

The event was attended by Rajni Thakur, Project Director, NRSM; Manit Jain, Co-founder of Heritage Schools; KK Kapila, President Emeritus, IRF, who were present as Guests of Honour.

Speaking at the event, Jain emphasised the shift from awareness campaigns to structured, age-appropriate road safety education, adding that the initiative aims to reach 20 million students by 2026.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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