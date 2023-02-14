SI-Ireland to host University Fair in India

SI-Ireland India on Tuesday announced a two-day university fair for Indian students on February 17 and 19 in Pune and New Delhi.

Ireland's top universities will showcase study opportunities for Indian students during this event.

The institutions participating in this fair include Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, University of Galway, TUS: Midlands Midwest, Dublin Business School, Dublin City University, University of Limerick, Maynooth University, and ATU- Atlantic Technological University.

The SI-Ireland Education Fair will provide prospective students and their families detailed information and guidance on the application process, scholarships, and student visas, as well as insights from academic staff and alumni, SI-Ireland said.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with university representatives, ask questions, and learn more about life in Ireland, it added.

Speaking about the fair, Lakshmi Iyer, Managing Director, SI-Ireland India said, "Ireland is an excellent destination with a world-class reputation for high-quality education. Over 7000 Indian students have chosen to study in Ireland in 2022 and the interest has been consistently growing with each passing year. With our aim to be the best guides and facilitators for students keen to study overseas, we believe that the SI-Ireland Education Fair will be a good opportunity for students and their families to learn in-depth about the Irish educational landscape and Irish culture.“

The education fair will be held in on February 17 from 12 to 4 pm at Hyatt Regency, Pune; and in New Delhi on February 20 from 12 to 4 pm at Eros Hotel, Nehru Place .

Students can book a session by visiting bit.ly/SI-Ireland-Fair and interacting with SI-Ireland’s experts and institution representatives.

