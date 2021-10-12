Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sikkim schools to open for all students from October 18
news

Sikkim schools to open for all students from October 18

Tthe education department of Sikkim has said students from Lower KG to Class 8 can now attend offline classes from October 18.(HT File)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 06:50 PM IST
PTI |

The Sikkim government on Tuesday lifted inter-state travel restrictions in the festive season allowing people to enter the state without producing negative RTPCR test reports or vaccination certificates at the border, as the Covid-19 situation has improved, according to a notification.

The notification was issued by the home department.

This will help both homegrown and outside tourists who want to travel during the festive season.

In another notification, the education department of the Himalayan state said students from Lower KG to Class 8 can now attend offline classes from October 18.

Classroom teachings have already started for classes 9 to 12 from September 27.

”Initially only 50 per cent of the students should be called on alternate days with parental consent, which shall be further increased based on monitoring of the situation," the notification said.

The decision was taken “as it has been observed that positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down considerably and re-opening of all classes can now be considered”, it said. 

Topics
state of sikkim school reopening
