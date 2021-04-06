Home / Education / News / Sisodia launches DTU's 'Lab on Wheels' programme to teach govt school students
Sisodia launches DTU's 'Lab on Wheels' programme to teach govt school students

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday inaugurated the Delhi Technical University's 'Lab on Wheels' programme under which DTU students will travel across the city to teach government school students, an official statement said.
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:07 PM IST
Launched under the DTU's 'Education Reaches You' initiative, 'Lab on Wheels' is a customised bus equipped with 17 computers, two televisions, a 3D printer, cameras and a printer, the statement issued by the deputy CM's office said.(HT file)

As part of the programme, DTU students will give lectures and tutorials to the students of Delhi government schools and underprivileged children, it said.

Sisodia said, "DTU's 'Lab on Wheels' programme will also add joy in learning for our students studying in Delhi government schools. It will act as an information and guidance cell for our students."

"I wholeheartedly appreciate the volunteers of DTU, who, under the 'Extension and Field Outreach Programme', will help 44 lakh Delhi government school students to find their own path, to think, and realise their dreams," he said.

Sisodia also inaugurated a new classroom complex, 'Pragya Bhawan', and a new centre for the DTU's Department of Design, the statement said.

