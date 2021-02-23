IND USA
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference ahead of the Civic body election, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Sisodia reviews progress of 'Deshbhakti' curriculum development

The Delhi government will launch the curriculum in all its schools for children of classes KG to 8.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:41 PM IST

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday reviewed the progress of the Deshbhakti curriculum development and said the syllabus will be aimed at instilling among children a sense of pride for India and respect for values enshrined in the Constitution.

The Delhi government will launch the curriculum in all its schools for children of classes KG to 8.

Aimed at instilling values that would prepare children to be active and committed citizens who contribute to nation building, the curriculum would be rolled out in the next academic year.

"We want our children to have a sense of pride for India, respect for the values enshrined in the Constitution and practice the same in their life," Sisodia said.

According to Delhi government officials, the Deshbhakti curriculum committee apprised Sisodia of the status of curriculum development.

"The curriculum shall comprise of themes related to understanding self, family, school, community and society, nation and world. It is aimed to instill a sense of pride and responsibility for the country among students through self understanding and critical reflections," an official said.

"Different methodologies and pedagogies would be applied including storytelling, group work, mind mapping, role plays, and group reflection activities," the official said.

The curriculum committee is assisted by teachers of Delhi government schools and organisations like Teach for India, ComMutiny - The Youth Collective, Pravah, and We The People Abhiyan.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in 2019 announced that his government will introduce 'Deshbhakti' curriculum in government schools to create a class of "patriotic citizens".

