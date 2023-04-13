SI-UK India, a UK-based education consultant organisation on Thursday announced that it will hold an education fair from April 14 for Indian students aspiring to study abroad.

SI-UK education fair for Indian students from April 14(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The fair aims to provide students and their families with comprehensive guidance and information to help them firm up their study plans, SI-UK said in a press statement.

“The fair will cover 7 major cities in India, starting from 14th April 2023 in Thane, followed by Gurugram, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, and Kochi,” it said.

Representatives and faculty members from the UK's educational institutions will take part in this fair. Some of the universities participating in the event are the University of Manchester, University of Birmingham, Queen's University Belfast and University of Exeter.

Students and parents can clear their doubts about studying in the UK, including information about admissions requirements, scholarships, and student life in the event, it said.

They will also get one-on-one access to experts in international education, can speak directly with representatives of UK universities during the event, it added.

Lakshmi Iyer, Managing Director, SI-UK India said, “Studying abroad is a life-changing experience, and it is essential that students are provided with accurate and reliable information to make informed decisions about their future. With our education fair, we aim to be the go-to destination for all students who aspire to study in the UK. We are committed to providing them with the best possible guidance, support, and assistance throughout their study abroad journey.”

To book a session, visit ukunifair.in.