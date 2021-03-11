Home / Education / News / Smart classes in high school located in Odisha's remote area
news

Smart classes in high school located in Odisha's remote area

According to the official, in addition to the smart classroom, the block authorities have established an open gym and a children park for the overall development of the students.
PTI, Koraput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Smart classes(Hindustan Times)

Students of a high school in a remote area of Odisha's Koraput district are experiencing an all new method of teaching as the administration has converted their traditional classroom into smart classes, an official said.

With high-speed internet, interactive screen, web cameras, digital podium, 3-D animation, graphs, interactive topographical sheets, animated videos and virtual laboratories for science, the smart classes not only keep the students of Kumuli high school under Borigumma block at par with private schools but also enables teachers to track the learning level of students and the learning process more accessible.

"It's an attempt to bridge the digital divide and to provide students with a better classroom experience. Undoubtedly, the smart classes will enhance the student- teacher interaction and will give students a better understanding of concepts," Koraput Collector Abdaal Muhammed Akhtar said.

Established in 1956 with a student strength of 410, including 200 girls, the high school is situated at a distance of about 60 km from the district headquarters town and the block administration has spent around 5 lakh for setting up the smart classroom.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBSE joins hands with Intel to launch AI Student Community

Low-cost technology developed in IIT-KGP to ensure clean drinking water

Students of classes 1 to 9 in Puducherry declared 'all pass'

Indian students now matching global standards because of NEP 2020: Om Birla

"No special fund was allocated for the smart classroom. With convergence of various schemes under the central finance commission (CFC), the smart classroom was prepared," said Satyanarayana Sethi, assistant engineer, Borigumma block.

According to the official, in addition to the smart classroom, the block authorities have established an open gym and a children park for the overall development of the students.

"Studying in smart classrooms is a completely new experience for us and we are very happy for it. Now getting one in our own school makes us proud. Now we can download study materials and store it in a pen drive to use it in future," said Subha Laxmi Hota, a class 9 student.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to convert classrooms of at least one school in the 14 blocks of the district into smart classrooms and the funds will be taken care of by the district mineral foundation (DMF).

"Presently, it has been decided to provide smart classrooms for Class 9 and 10 students and subsequently it will be provided to students of Class 6 to 8," the collector said.

"Apart from schools of the state education department, Adarsh vidyalaya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyala have been included under the project to be converted into smart classrooms," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
smart classes high school odisha school
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP