SNU Chennai to conduct entrance exams, registration underway at snuchennai.edu.in

Shiv Nadar University Chennai will conduct entrance examinations for 2023 session. The registration process was started on February 6 and will conclude on March 31, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SNU Chennai at snuchennai.edu.in.

As per a press release issued by SNU Chennai, the entrance examination will be conducted in phases between April 8 to June 17, 2023. The examination will be conducted in 10 cities, which includes Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Trivandrum, and Kolkata.

Students who want to apply for the entrance exam can appear for the exam at any of the 10 designated cities, offering a chance to reschedule if a conflict arises with their initially chosen city or exam date. However, a candidate can appear for the test for any specific program only once.

The University has offered six specialized undergraduate programs in the disciplines of engineering, commerce, and humanities. The courses include- B. Tech Computer Science and Engineering, B. Tech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, B. Tech Computer Science and Engineering, B. Com (Professional Accounting), B. Com/B. Com (Hons) and B.Sc. Economics (Data Science), according to the press statement.

