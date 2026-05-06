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Sri Guru Gobind Singh college nurtures careers, nation-building spirit: Delhi CM

Sri Guru Gobind Singh college nurtures careers, nation-building spirit: Delhi CM

Published on: May 06, 2026 09:34 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said that DU's Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce prepares students to not just have successful careers but also contribute to nation-building.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh college nurtures careers, nation-building spirit: Delhi CM

Attending the 42nd annual day along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, she said the sentiments of working for the society and the nation instilled in students at the college hold great significance for the future.

"The name of Guru Gobind Singh is associated with years of sacrifice and dedication. Since 1984, the college has maintained a high standard of academics," she said while addressing the students and faculty members.

Gupta attributed the consistent good grading of the college to the discipline and transparency in its admission process.

"Not just in academics, the focus on extracurricular activities and the various societies in this college is also excellent, as that helps students prosper holistically," Gupta added.

The event continued with a prize distribution ceremony, where students were honoured for excellence in academics, co-curricular activities, sports, and leadership.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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