New Delhi, The Sashastra Seema Bal has signed a memorandum of understanding to provide educational support and holistic development opportunities to the children of its personnel, particularly martyrs and serving staff, an official statement said.

SSB launches initiative for educational support, holistic development of personnel's wards

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The SSB, one of the five Central Armed Police Forces under the Union home ministry, is responsible for guarding India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan, spanning about 2,400 km.

The initiative seeks to facilitate access to quality and affordable education while creating avenues for skill development, innovation, research, internships, entrepreneurship support, career counselling and placement assistance for the wards of force personnel.

The force has forged such MOUs with other educational institutions over the last few years as part of its welfare measures for the troops, the statement said.

SSB Director General Sanjay Singhal said the force has always accorded the highest priority to the welfare of its personnel and their families.

Noting that SSB personnel serve the nation under challenging conditions along the borders, he said ensuring quality education and a secure future for their children was a "moral responsibility" of the force.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the agreement, 10 fully free seats will be provided at a school for the wards of SSB martyrs, with only mess charges applicable. In addition, up to 60 per cent fee concession will be extended to 250 eligible wards of SSB personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the agreement, 10 fully free seats will be provided at a school for the wards of SSB martyrs, with only mess charges applicable. In addition, up to 60 per cent fee concession will be extended to 250 eligible wards of SSB personnel. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The MoU also provides a 40 per cent fee concession on 50 seats under a public outreach programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MoU also provides a 40 per cent fee concession on 50 seats under a public outreach programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the higher education segment, five full tuition-waiver seats at GITAM University will be offered to the wards of SSB martyrs, while 100 wards of SSB personnel will be eligible for a 20 per cent concession in tuition fees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the higher education segment, five full tuition-waiver seats at GITAM University will be offered to the wards of SSB martyrs, while 100 wards of SSB personnel will be eligible for a 20 per cent concession in tuition fees. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The agreement goes beyond fee concessions and is designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills and opportunities required to compete effectively at national and global levels, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agreement goes beyond fee concessions and is designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills and opportunities required to compete effectively at national and global levels, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The initiative marks another step towards the social and educational empowerment of its personnel and their families and reflects its commitment to undertaking welfare-oriented measures for their benefit, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON