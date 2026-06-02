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SSB launches initiative for educational support, holistic development of personnel's wards

SSB launches initiative for educational support, holistic development of personnel's wards

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 03:52 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Sashastra Seema Bal has signed a memorandum of understanding to provide educational support and holistic development opportunities to the children of its personnel, particularly martyrs and serving staff, an official statement said.

SSB launches initiative for educational support, holistic development of personnel's wards

The SSB, one of the five Central Armed Police Forces under the Union home ministry, is responsible for guarding India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan, spanning about 2,400 km.

The initiative seeks to facilitate access to quality and affordable education while creating avenues for skill development, innovation, research, internships, entrepreneurship support, career counselling and placement assistance for the wards of force personnel.

The force has forged such MOUs with other educational institutions over the last few years as part of its welfare measures for the troops, the statement said.

SSB Director General Sanjay Singhal said the force has always accorded the highest priority to the welfare of its personnel and their families.

Noting that SSB personnel serve the nation under challenging conditions along the borders, he said ensuring quality education and a secure future for their children was a "moral responsibility" of the force.

The initiative marks another step towards the social and educational empowerment of its personnel and their families and reflects its commitment to undertaking welfare-oriented measures for their benefit, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
sashastra seema bal central armed police forces
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