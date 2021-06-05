Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stalin forms panel to study NEET impact on medical admissions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday formed a high-level committee to submit a report on the impact of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) on admission to medical courses in the state.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Stalin forms panel to study NEET impact on medical admissions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday formed a high-level committee to submit a report on the impact of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) on admission to medical courses in the state.

The committee is headed by retired judge AK Rajan.

In a statement today, Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government always has the responsibility to ensure social justice and was firm in its commitment.

Ahead of the Assembly polls this year, the DMK leader had promised to do away with the nationwide medical entrance exam for MBBS and BDS in the state.

Earlier last year, he has also urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to give his assent to the bill passed in State Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students in medical studies "who are affected by National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Examination".

Topics
neet exam mk stalin tamil nadu news education
