Start UG medical classes for next year without completion of exams: MUHS

Amidst constant delays that has plagued the undergraduate medical education system in the state, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has informed all affiliated colleges to not waste time any further.

In a circular released late on Wednesday, the university has asked all colleges to conduct academic activities from the next academic year at present, even though final exams for the second and third year batches are yet to be conducted for the current academic year.

"It is notified that all colleges continue academic activities by optimum utilisation of various learning resources available so that there is no academic loss to the students and their syllabus is completed," states MUHS circular. It further stated that attendance of students will be maintained by colleges as per guidelines previously released circulars by the university.

The dean and principals of colleges have been directed to ensure strict compliance of Covid-19 safety protocols while conducting academic activities. "Teaching schedule of the next academic year should continue uninterrupted, as these students are carried over to the next academic year, irrespective of the exam results," said the MUHS circular, signed by the registrar.

Usually scheduled to take place in the month of December-January, the second and third year MBBS exams were postponed three times this year due to the rising Covid-19 cases recorded across the state. As per the state government, these exams will now be conducted in the first week of June. However, holding of classes for the next academic year until exams are completed will leave students with very little academic time for the next year.

"While second year batches begin in the month of June, third and fourth year MBBS batches start their academic year in January itself. This year, since exams kept getting delayed, several colleges have already started taking lectures for the next academic year online," said Brijesh Sutaria, parent of an MBBS student. He added that select few colleges are also conducting physical classes at present.

