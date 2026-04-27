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Students key to Viksit Bharat, says VP at Andhra University centenary

Students key to Viksit Bharat, says VP at Andhra University centenary

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 08:58 pm IST
PTI |
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Visakhapatnam, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said students are the future of this nation and Viksit Bharat can be realised only through their efforts.

Students key to Viksit Bharat, says VP at Andhra University centenary

Addressing the centenary celebrations of Andhra university, the Vice President said talent alone is enough, provided it is channeled in the right direction to achieve success.

"You are the future stars of this nation, you are future on this nation. The Viksit Bharat is possible only because of your efforts and your contribution…I wish you all success in your careers and future endeavours," said Radhakrishnan.

Calling on students to value time, he underscored that effective time management is key to success and applies to all age groups.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described the varsity's 100-year legacy as a 'brand' and recollected that the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh's first cabinet meeting was held in the university's campus.

Recalling that the university was set up before India's freedom struggle, the CM said several eminent personalities played a key role in developing the educational institution, including Jaipur King Vikram Dev, and Gajapati royal family.

Further, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar engaged in a fireside chat during the centenary celebrations, reflecting on his humble upbringing and his father's emphasis on education.

Later, the university presented excellence awards to some of its former students, who included GMR Group founder GM Rao, Telugu movie director Trivikram Srinivas and others.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Odisha Governor K Hari Babu, Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and others also attended the event.

The Vice President was felicitated at the beginning of the ceremony with Governor Nazeer presented him a centenary emblem while Naidu gave him an idol of Sri Venkaeswara Swamy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
visakhapatnam n chandrababu naidu vice president
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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