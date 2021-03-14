Home / Education / News / Students of Class 1 to 8 may be promoted without any exam: Odisha Minister
news

Students of Class 1 to 8 may be promoted without any exam: Odisha Minister

Students of Class 1 to 8 may be promoted to next class without any examination: Odisha Minister
PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Students of class 12th leave after appearing for the CBSE Board Exam of accountancy, at Blue Bell International School, Greater Kailash, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, March 5, 2020.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash Saturday said students from class-1 to Class-8 may be given a promotion to the next class without any examination as schools have remained closed for them since March 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said a final decision in this regard will be taken by the government soon.

The classes for the students of Class-I to Class-8 will not reopen soon in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in some states.

He also said that the new academic session may not start in April this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha student odisha minister
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP