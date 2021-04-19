Home / Education / News / Students protest outside Goa CM's house over exams, detained
news

Students protest outside Goa CM's house over exams, detained

Police detained several protesting students, from outside the official residence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Panaji on Monday, who demanded that the upcoming exams for classes 10 and 12 of the state board either be deferred or held online.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 06:16 PM IST
The students have been demanding that the GBSHSE either postpone the examinations for classes 10 and 12, scheduled to start from April 24, or hold them online on the lines of the CBSE or ICSE due to the surge in coronavirus positive cases in Goa.(Representative image/HT File)

Police detained several protesting students, from outside the official residence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Panaji on Monday, who demanded that the upcoming exams for classes 10 and 12 of the state board either be deferred or held online.

National Students Union of India's (NSUI) Goa unit president Ahraz Mulla said a delegation of students met officials of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) for their demand and later marched towards the CM's residence.

"The students were protesting peacefully for their genuine demand when they were detained by the police and taken to Pernem police station, almost 40 km away from Panaji," he claimed.

The students have been demanding that the GBSHSE either postpone the examinations for classes 10 and 12, scheduled to start from April 24, or hold them online on the lines of the CBSE or ICSE due to the surge in coronavirus positive cases in Goa.

About 30,000 students are expected to appear for the GBSHSE exams.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19: Summer vacation in Bengal schools to start from April 20

Bihar Board 10th, 12th compartment 2021 and DElEd special exam 2020 postponed

COVID-19: Kerala universities postpone exams

All universities, schools in Jammu and Kashmir to remain shut till May 15
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
students protest panaji gbshse cbse icse exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP