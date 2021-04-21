Home / Education / News / Students stage dharna demanding cancellation of Odisha matriculation exam
news

Students stage dharna demanding cancellation of Odisha matriculation exam

Seeking cancellation of the annual matriculation (class 10) examination conducted by the Odisha board in view of the COVID-19 situation, a large number of students on Tuesday staged a protest in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence here.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Students stage dharna demanding cancellation of Odisha matriculation exam(HT PHOTO)

Seeking cancellation of the annual matriculation (class 10) examination conducted by the Odisha board in view of the COVID-19 situation, a large number of students on Tuesday staged a protest in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence here.

The students argued that there is no clarity by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) which conducts the annual matriculation or class 10 examinations in the state. The BSE had earlier put on hold the examination and did not clarify whether the examination will be held in coming days or cancelled in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The students belonging to different government-run high schools also met School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash before marching towards the CM's residence.

Failing to get any clarity, the students later moved towards CM's residence to put forth their demand before the chief minister. Unable to meet the CM, the agitating students later staged a dharna on road at Forest Park.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karnataka comes up with promotion evaluation system for classes 1 to 9

IIT Guwahati team removes micro-plastics from sea water

JNU issues strict guidelines inside campus for week-long lockdown

Nagaland shuts schools for up to class 8, board exams to continue

They demanded that like ICSE and CBSE, the state board should cancel the Class 10 examination amidst the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state.

Keeping in view the spike in COVID-19 cases, the state government has postponed Class 10, 12 and all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations in the state, but has not officially declared cancellation of any examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha board exam board examinations class 10 board exam student protest
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP