Super 30 to increase intake to 100, not to be restricted to aspirants from Bihar

From next year, students from across the country will be able to seek admission in 'Super 30' which is well known for grooming students from underprivileged sections of society in Bihar for the prestigious IITs with a striking success rate.

The intake in the pioneering programme by mathematics wizard Anand Kumar, will also be increased to 100 by next year. Until now, only 30 underprivileged and talented students of Bihar could participate in the free residential coaching programme.

"In view of growing demand, Super 30, has decided to increase its reach and access. By next year, admissions will not be confined to students of Bihar only but will be open to students from other states. The procedure of admission will, however, remain the same – through test," Kumar said.

"Education is the only way people can find solutions to all pressing problems in the world, apart from going beyond Bihar, Super30 also plans to increase the intake of students in Bihar to 100 from the present 30 . We also will be going online after taking lessons from the pandemic days when offline classes had to be shut for a couple of months," he added.

Kumar's life and work have also been portrayed in 2019 film "Super 30", where his character was played by Hrithik Roshan.

"The film is not just about Anand Kumar, but about all those teachers who put in all their effort for the bright future of students. And after seeing this film, every child from poor family will be inspired to work hard because everything is possible with hard work. And schools with better infrastructure and ACs don't matter much," he said.

Kumar made the comments during an interactive session organised by FICCI Ladies Oranisation (FLO).