National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that January 2022 semester exams of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) will take place on August 29 and 30, 2022. It also announced extension of application process for these exams. SWAYAM January 2022 semester exams in August, application deadline extended

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SWAYAM January semester exam registration process, earlier scheduled to end on August 5, will now continue till August 12, it said.

Application forms can be submitted up to 5 pm on August 12 and exam fee can be paid up to 11:50 pm.

Application forms and other details are available on swayam.nta.ac.in.

A 2-day window to make corrections to application forms will be given from August 13 to 15.

“Candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency(NTA) website https://swayam.nta.ac.in/ for latest updates regarding the exam. For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000, 011 6922 7700,” the notification reads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON