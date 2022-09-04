Home / Education / News / Teachers' Day: President Murmu to present National Award to Teachers tomorrow

Teachers' Day: President Murmu to present National Award to Teachers tomorrow

Published on Sep 04, 2022 02:41 PM IST

National Award to Teachers: The event will take place at Vigyan Bhawan 11 am onwards, the Ministry of Education has informed.

President Draupadi Murmu will present National Award to Teachers tomorrow, on the ocession of Teachers' Day 2022 (PTI)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

President of India Draupadi Murmu will honour selected teachers with the National Award to Teachers tomorrow, September 5, on the occasion of Teachers' Day 2022.

The event will take place at Vigyan Bhawan 11 am onwards, the Ministry of Education has informed.

“The Hon’ble @rashtrapatibhvn Smt. Droupadi Murmu will honour the finest teachers from across the country with National Awards to Teachers 2022 in Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi, tomorrow, from 11 AM onwards. Stay tuned!,” the ministry tweeted.

This year, 46 teachers from different parts of the country have been selected for the prestigious award. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of 50,000 and a silver medal.

Prime Minister Naredra Modi will interact with the winners in the evening.

The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is “to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students,” according to the Prime Minister's Office.

national teachers award draupadi murmu
