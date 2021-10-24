Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / News
news

Three held in Rajasthan for cheating during Patwari exam

The Patwari exam is being held to fill over 5,300 posts. Police said they have recovered five mobile phones, copying devices and other items from them.
Three held in Rajasthan for cheating during Patwari exam
Published on Oct 24, 2021 09:23 AM IST
PTI | , Bikaner/jaipur

The Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested three persons including two in Bikaner and one in Jaipur for alleged cheating in the Patwari (village level revenue officer) examination in Bikaner.

Police said in Bikaner that they arrested Ummeda Ram for allegedly facilitating his relatives to cheat in the exam. They identified the second person as Rajaram Vishnoi, who was arrested from Chaudhary Colony.

Police said they have recovered five mobile phones, copying devices and other items from them.

District Superintendent of Police Yogesh Yadav said that the team of two police stations took action as soon as they got information about cheating in the Patwari examination.

He said a case has been registered against four people.

In Jaipur, Vinod Kumar Meena was arrested for appearing in the exam as a dummy candidate and using a bluetooth device.

Adarsh Nagar SHO Vishnu Khatri said that the accused was held for impersonation and cheating through bluetooth device in the examination. The accused is being further interrogated.

Patwari exam is being held on Saturday and Sunday across the state. Internet services were suspended in districts where examination was conducted Saturday. The examination is being held to fill over 5,300 posts.

Many were caught cheating in exams through the internet in the past, including the REET exam this year.

As many as 15.62 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the Patwari Direct Recruitment Examination-2021 being organised at 1,170 centres in 23 districts across two days.

The third and fourth phase of the exam will be held on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
patwari exam rsmssb rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
