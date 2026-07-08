In a move aimed at strengthening patriotism, discipline and national consciousness among students, the Tripura Government has made it mandatory for all schools in the state to begin their daily morning assemblies with the full rendition of the National Song, 'Vande Mataram,' followed by the National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana.'

Tripura makes full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jana Gana Mana' mandatory in school assemblies (Representative image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision was issued through a government order on Tuesday and has drawn widespread public attention across the state. The initiative has been welcomed by many citizens who view it as an effort to instil a stronger sense of national identity and civic responsibility among school children.

IIM Kozhikode sets new record with 66% women in flagship MBA Batch

Chief Minister Manik Saha shared the government's objective in a social media post, stating that the decision has been taken to further strengthen patriotism, discipline and national consciousness among students.

According to the Chief Minister, from now on, every school in Tripura will commence its daily academic activities with the collective singing of the complete version of "Vande Mataram," followed by the National Anthem "Jana Gana Mana."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "The initiative seeks to foster national unity, deepen respect for India's cultural heritage and strengthen the sense of responsibility towards the nation. It also reflects the government's resolve to nurture a generation of more aware, responsible and patriotic citizens," CM Saha said in his message. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The initiative seeks to foster national unity, deepen respect for India's cultural heritage and strengthen the sense of responsibility towards the nation. It also reflects the government's resolve to nurture a generation of more aware, responsible and patriotic citizens," CM Saha said in his message. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Karnataka: Schools, colleges in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks declare holiday due to heavy rain-

The state government believes that regular participation in these patriotic songs during school assemblies will help reinforce constitutional values, discipline and collective responsibility among students while promoting national integration.

The latest directive forms part of the Tripura government's broader emphasis on value-based education and character building in educational institutions. Officials said the measure is intended to encourage students to develop a deeper appreciation of the country's history, cultural heritage and democratic ideals through daily participation in school assemblies.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

TN CM addresses leadership gap, faculty shortage in state-run varsities

The order will be implemented across government, government-aided and other educational institutions in the state in accordance with the government's instructions.