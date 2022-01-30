Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tripura schools to resume classes from Jan 31

The Tripura government announced to resume classes from pre-primary to Class 12 from January 31 amidst maintainence of appropriate Covid-19 behaviour.
Published on Jan 30, 2022 09:21 AM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Agartala

Earlier, classes for pre-primary to Class 7 have been suspended till January 30 due to sudden rise in Covid-19 cases. However, classes from 8 to 12 were allowed adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

" All schools & Madrassas in the State ( Pre-primary to Class XII) are hereby allowed to function normally with strict maintainence of COVID appropriate behaviour from 31/01/2022," reads a notification served by joint secretary of the state government Chandni Chandran.

In order to minimise educational loss, special classes have been conducted for students from pre-primary to class seven through online mode and TV channel and Ektu Khelo, Ektu Padho’ scheme.

The Ektu Khelo Ektu Padho scheme is to involve students through dissemination of audio and video contents involving hands-on learning activities, games etc. through WhatsApp or SMS.

The state recorded total 152 positive cases with three deaths in the past 24 hours . The positivity rate has been found at 3.78% .

