TS DOST Phase-II Seat allotment 2022 on August 27, check schedule

TS DOST Phase-II Seat allotment 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is scheduled to conduct the Phase-II seat allotment of Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST) 2022 on August 27, 2022.

Registered candidates will be able to check the Phase-II seat allotment list at the official website dost.cgg.gov.in.

DOST offers a single window for registration and admission into all undergraduate courses offered by all the colleges affiliated to state universities-Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana University, Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam.

Phase-II web options will close today on August 22, 2022. Candidates who have chosen the web options will be considered for phase-II allotment.

Then online self reporting by the allotted students will begin on August 27, 2022 and end on September 10, 2022.

From August 29, 2022, Phase-III allotment will begin. Phase-III allotment list will be out on September 16, 2022.

Earlier the Phase-I allotment list was released on August 6, 2022 and registered for Phase-II began on August 7, 2022.

