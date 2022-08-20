TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Registration to begin tomorrow, check eligibility

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will start the registration process for TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 on August 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for M.P.C stream can register online through the official site of TSEAMCET on tseamcet.nic.in. The last date to register is till August 29, 2022.

Candidates between these two dates can fill the basic information, pay the processing fees and book slots for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend certificate verification. The certificate verification for already booked slot will be done from August 23 to August 30, 2022.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the counselling round, candidates should have the eligibility criteria listed below.

Candidate shall be an Indian National. Candidate should belong to the State of Telangana /Andhra Pradesh. In respect of under Graduate Professional Courses in Engineering (including Technology ) and Pharmacy the candidate should have completed 16 years of age as on 31-12-2022. In respect of Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) Course the candidate should have completed 17 years of age as on 31-12-2022. However maximum eligible age for obtaining a scholarship is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as on 01-07-2022. Mere appearing for TSEAMCET-2022 and obtaining a rank does not entitle a candidate to be considered for admission automatically unless the candidate fulfils the requirements laid down for admissions.

