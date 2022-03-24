TSCHE releases TS EAMCET, TS ECET exam dates, notice here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TSCHE has released the exam dates for TS EAMCET, TS ECET. The notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of TSCHE on tsche.ac.in.
Published on Mar 24, 2022 02:11 PM IST
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS EAMCET, TS ECET exam dates. The examination notice is available on the official site of TSCHE on tsche.ac.in. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;notice&lt;/strong&gt;, the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted on July 13, 2022 and Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test will be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20, 2022 in the state. The entrance exam for agriculture will be conducted on July 14 and 15, 2022 and the entrance exam for engineering courses will be conducted on July 18, 19 and 20, 2022. 

The examination will be conducted in 100 exam centres across the state. The registration process for the same will be done in due course of time. The dates have not been released by the Council yet. 

TS EAMCET is a state level entrance exam conducted in online mode by JNTUH on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission to Agricultural, Medical and Engineering government and private colleges of Telangana. TS ECET is a state level common entrance test conducted for Diploma and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree. 

