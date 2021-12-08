Two colleges start 15-day archery coaching camp in Ladakh

The Eliezer Joldan Memorial (EJM) College and Government Degree College (GDC) Khaltsi in collaboration with Archery Association of Ladakh started a 15-Day Archery Coaching camp for students of the college.

The camp commenced on December 6 with the inaugural programme. Tsewang Gyalson, Chief Planning officer Leh was the Chief Guest of the programme and Tsering Tashi, District Youth Service and Sports Officer was the guest of honour.

Members of the Ladakh Archery Association were also present in the inaugural programme and Motup Namgyal, a Physical Education teacher will conduct the training.

Speaking to ANI, Lobzang Sherab, General Secretary, Archery Association of Ladakh said, "We want to generate more opportunities by starting this Archery training camp because archery has a good scope for the future of students."

"The coach is working very hard to train these students in archery. Archery is our traditional game but we are trying to take it towards modern archery. Students are very happy and excited about this camp," Sherab added.

Meanwhile, Motup Namgyal, a Physical Education teacher said that the students are being trained in all the archery techniques because it is being taken towards modern archery.

"Archery is a very important game for the people here because it is our traditional game. We are training the students here with every technique like elastic strings, therabands, etc. I hope our students will participate in 'Khelo India' in future and play for the nation," Namgyal said.

