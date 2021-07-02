Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Two DU students receive prestigious EY Scholarship
news

Two DU students receive prestigious EY Scholarship

Two Delhi University students have been awarded the prestigious EY Scholarship this year, the varsity said on Thursday.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Delhi University(File Photo)

Two Delhi University students have been awarded the prestigious EY Scholarship this year, the varsity said on Thursday.

Shruti Agarwal, a third year student of B.Com (Hons) and Mayank Kedia, a first year student of the same course, at DU's Hansraj College, have won the scholarship.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Shruti and Mayank! @UnivofDelhi is proud of you!" the varsity said in a tweet.

The EY Scholarship 2021 received more than 11,000 registrations from across the country. After a screening process, the top 50 participants were selected for the final pitching round. The top 10 winners are finally designated as EY scholars, the varsity said.

The EY Scholarship programme recognizes and rewards students with exemplary entrepreneurial spirit through a business case competition.

The top 10 winners are rewarded with 1 lakh and an opportunity to earn industry-recognized digital credentials on future-focused skills as well as a two-month internship with EY in a service line of their choice, it said.

It is open to all students who are pursuing graduation courses, across colleges in India. The program involves the submission of a business case on building a better working world, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi university education hansraj college
TRENDING NEWS

Dogs get ‘mid-air pets’ from man, video is too cute to handle

Netflix’s alarm-related post gets a Jagame Thandhiram twist featuring Dhanush

Bride performs martial arts in wedding saree in Tamil Nadu, video wows people

Aliens in India? A brief history of 'UFO sightings' from around the country
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP