Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Two-day workshop on NEP 2020 begins at Tripura University

ANI | , Agartala
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 10:08 am IST

The event aims to deliberate on various aspects of NEP 2020 and its implementation in higher education.

The Department of Sanskrit, Tripura University, in collaboration with the All India Central University Works, inaugurated a two-day workshop on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on Saturday at the MBB Auditorium, Tripura University.

Tripura Governor, Indrasena Reddy Nallu, graced the inaugural ceremony as the Chief Guest. The workshop is being presided over by Prof. Shaymal Das, Vice Chancellor of Tripura University.

Kishore Barman from the Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Tripura, attended the programme as the Guest of Honour. Prof. Rajsharan Shahi, Dean, School of Education, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), a Central University, delivered the keynote address.

Prof. Debraj Panigrahi, Head of the Department of Sanskrit, Tripura University, is the Convenor of the workshop.

News / Education News / education news / Two-day workshop on NEP 2020 begins at Tripura University
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
