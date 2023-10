List of ‘fake’ colleges released, UGC advises students and parents to check recognition before taking admission

The University Grants Commission (UGC) released the annual list of ‘fake colleges’ which consists of 20 colleges being named statewise.

In order to create awareness among students and parents about such colleges that do not have the power to confer or grant degrees, UGC has come up with a list of ‘fake’ colleges

According to the official press release, it had come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions were offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act, 1956 and degrees conferred by such universities/institutions would not be recognised or valid for higher education and employment purposes.

UGC listed 20 fake colleges from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Delhi has the majority of 8 fake colleges being listed which includes All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences, Commercial University Ltd, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya.

Officials have requested students and parents to visit the UGC website for information regarding recognised institutions as well as fake institutions before taking admission for higher education.

