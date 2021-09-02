Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / UGC asks all university VCs to prepare database of international students
news

UGC asks all university VCs to prepare database of international students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked vice-chancellors of all varsities to prepare a database of international students studying in their institutions.
Edited by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 08:14 AM IST
UGC asks all university VCs to prepare database of international students(HT file photo)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked vice-chancellors of all varsities to prepare a database of international students studying in their institutions. The Commission has asked institutions to provide data of students from the graduate level and also asked them to include the details of alumni.

The details have been sought by September 15.

"Ministry of education, the government of India has directed that a database of the information with regard to all international students studying in higher educational institutions (HEls) in India including the details of alumni needs to be created urgently," the letter written by UGC to VCs on August 31 read.

"Hence, all the universities are requested to provide the data of students from the graduate level onwards in the attached format via e-mail to ugcic2@gmail.com positively by September 15, 2021," the letter added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc norms
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Many students relieved to take physical classes

Education minister virtually addresses 61st foundation day of NCERT

IIT Ropar startup claims developing world’s first plant-based smart air-purifier

Colleges under Delhi University to be reopened in phased manner, says VC
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP