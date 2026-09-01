University Grants Commission has started the registration process for eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) for recognition to offer programs under ODL and online mode for the academic year 2026-27. The official notice is available to all on the official website of UGC at ugc.gov.in.

UGC begins registration of HEIs for online, ODL programme recognition for 2026-27

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The academic session will begin on January-February 2027 and onwards. The last date to register is September 15, 2026. The registration should be done through application portal deb.ugc.ac.in.

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The official notice reads, "UGC invites fresh online applications from Eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) as per Regulation 3(A) and Regulation 3(B)(b) of UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments for recognition of programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or Online mode for academic year 2026-27, academic session beginning January- February, 2027 and onwards."

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{{^usCountry}} The hard copy of the application can be submitted by September 25 to the Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, 35, Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi- 110001. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hard copy of the application can be submitted by September 25 to the Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, 35, Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi- 110001. {{/usCountry}}

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The notice further states that mere submission of an application should not be considered as grant of approval and that all applications shall be subject to scrutiny with respect to the standards stipulated in the UGC regulations, 2020 and its amendments.

Official Notice Here