news

UGC grants Post Graduate Degree status to CAs

In a major decision, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has announced that CA qualification will be equivalent to a Post Graduate (PG) degree.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The University Grant Commission has ordered the recognition of CAs as Post Graduate degree holders. HT file photo

In an official order, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted the status of Post Graduate to individuals with Chartered Accountancy (CA) degree. This will enable CAs to pursue Ph.D. in all the Indian universities. Earlier, only 106 universities, 2 IITs and 7 IIMs used to allow CAs to register for a Ph.D. Programme. This order will also make Chartered Accountants eligible for UGC’s National Eligibility Test (NET) and the award of Junior Research Fellowship/ Assistant Professor in all Indian universities.

This decision is the result of request from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), one of the premier accounting bodies that has achieved global recognition over the years. “This will not only help CA’s for pursuing higher studies but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally,” the institute said in its official Twitter handle.

CA. Nihar N Jambusaria, President, ICAI said in a press release, “This equivalence to Post Graduate Degree will open up International market for various job avenues for ICAI members, thereby bringing the global acclamation and recognition to India worldwide. Since Chartered Accountancy course will be considered as equivalent to the Post Graduate degree, it will aid CA members, who are aspiring to go overseas for higher studies and/or for seeking professional opportunities abroad.”

“Chartered Accountants equipped with comprehensive practical and technical knowledge can make a notable and significant contribution in academics in accountancy and commerce domain. This will act as a catalyst in the research work being undertaken in the sphere of accountancy and commerce and bestow a boost to the growth of business and industry and commerce across all sectors,” he further added.

An aspiring Chartered Accountant has to enroll for the Foundation Course offered by ICAI after class 12 board exam.

In the past, The National Recognition Information Centre for the United Kingdom, a renowned UK national agency responsible for providing information and expert opinion on qualifications and skills worldwide, had also recognised CA qualification after thorough evaluation.

