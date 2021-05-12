Home / Education / News / UGC issues clarification on incorrect news regarding guidelines, check notice
UGC issues clarification on incorrect news regarding guidelines, check notice

UGC has issued clarification regarding the incorrect news reported by some print and digital media on exam guidelines. The notice is available on ugc.ac.in.
UGC issues clarification on incorrect news regarding guidelines, check notice

University Grants Commission, UGC has issued a clarification on the incorrect news that was published by some print and digital media regarding UGC guidelines on examinations. The official notice is available on the official site of UGC on ugc.ac.in.

As per the clarification, the Commission has stated that in the notice issued on May 6, 2021, UGC had requested the Universities to keep the offline examinations in abeyance during the month of May 2021. The news that was published in some digital and print media carried the information that UGC had issued guidelines on examinations, which was incorrect.

The Commission has clarified that UGC has not yet issued any guidelines on examinations recently and the news is incorrect.

UGC in the notice released on May 6 had requested the higher education institutions to keep the offline examinations in abeyance during May 2021 to avoid physical gathering at the campuses and also to provide much-needed relief to the students, faculty, and staff who are presently occupied in fighting COVID19 in one way or the other. The Commission had also urged the HEIs to decide on the conduct of online examinations after assessing local conditions and ensuring that all the SOPs are followed.

