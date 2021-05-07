Home / Education / News / UGC urges universities not to conduct any offline exams during May
UGC urges universities not to conduct any offline exams during May

The University Grants Commission on Thursday asked all higher education institutions (universities) not to conduct offline exams in the month of May due to the prevailing covid-19 situation.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 12:47 AM IST
The commission however, allowed the universities to take decision regarding conduct of online examinations after assessing local conditions and their preparedness.(HT file photo)

UGC has also requested all the head of the institution to look into the situation next month and decide regarding the conduct of the offline examinations accordingly.

