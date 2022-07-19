UGC warns students against taking admission at Delhi-based digital university

University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a warning for students and public against the “self styled” Digital University of Skill Resurgence (A Virtual Meta University) in Delhi, which is offering courses in “gross violation” of rules and acts established by the commission for recognition of higher education institutions in the country.

The institute has not been empowered to award degrees, or to use the word university in its name, the commission said, and asked students not to take admission in the institute.

"Digital University of Skill Resurgence is neither enlisted under Section 2(f) or Section 3 in the list of Universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956. Also, "No institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act. a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word "University" associated with its name in any manner whatsoever," reads the UGC circular.

“Therefore, the general public, students, parents and other stakeholders are cautioned through. this public notice NOT TO TAKE ADMISSION in the above mentioned self-styled institution, taking admission in such self-styled institution may jeopardies the career of the students,” it adds.

