Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reviews the first week of Special Campaign 3.0, lauds CBSE students for their efforts

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, lauded the efforts of students of CBSE in the Special Campaign 3.0.

The Special Campaign 3.0 in its first week, has been holistic in size and scale and witnessed widespread participation from offices across the country.

More than 42000 sites have been covered and 4000 tweets have been issued from all Ministries/Departments highlighting the progress of the campaign in field offices/PSUs/ Defence Establishment/Missions and posts. The efforts of thousands of officials and citizens have created a mass movement for Swacchata in Government offices.

According to the official press release, Shramdaan in Swachhata Campaign by CBSE school students by cleaning up their surroundings and spreading a message of cleanliness and sustainability was mentioned as one of the best practices that emerged in the first week of Special Campaign 3.0.

The Special Campaign 3.0 concludes on October 31 with the beginning of the evaluation phase in 1st week of November.