University Exams 2022: DDUGU releases exam time table for UG, PG courses

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, DDUGU has released exam time table for UG, PG courses. The exam schedule has been released for graduation second year, third year, agriculture final year and PG first year. The complete schedule is available on the official site of DDUGU on ddugu.ac.in.

The examination for B.A, B.Sc Part 1 will begin on March 31 and will end on April 17, 2022. The Part II examination will begin on March 31 and will end on May 10, 2022. Part III examination will begin on March 31 and will end on May 18, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the time table through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download time table&nbsp;</strong>

How to download DDUGU Time Table

Visit the official site of DDUGU on ddugu.ac.in.

Click on Time table link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the respective time table.

A PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam schedule.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DDUGU.

