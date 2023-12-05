Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / News / University of Delhi beats Indian universities in QS World University Sustainability 2024 Rankings

University of Delhi beats Indian universities in QS World University Sustainability 2024 Rankings

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 05, 2023 07:02 PM IST

University of Delhi was ranked at 220, IIT Bombay was ranked at 303 and IIT Madras was ranked at 344.

The World University Ranking: Sustainability 2024 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) was released today featuring the world's universities that are leading the way in social and environmental sustainability.

University of Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Indian Institute of Technology Madras are the top 3 universities from India that were featured in the global university list for the sustainability category.

University of Toronto grabbed the top spot, followed by University of California, Berkeley and The University of Manchester, grabbed the top three spots in the QS World University Ranking: Sustainability 2024 list.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

University of Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Indian Institute of Technology Madras are the top 3 universities from India that were featured in the global university list for the sustainability category.

No Indian university were featured in the Top 100 list. University of Delhi was ranked at 220, IIT Bombay was ranked at 303 and IIT Madras was ranked at 344. Overall, 56 universities from India made it to the list.

                                              Top 10 Universities from IndiaRanking
University of Delhi220
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)303
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)344
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)349
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)387
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)426
Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani444
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, India449
Anna University496
Indian Institute of Science505

According to QS, the rankings are based on a methodology that comprises of indicators that are designed to measure an institution's ability to tackle the world’s greatest environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges.

Nearly 1400 universities from around the world are featured and University of Delhi secured the 220th rank. The highest of 91.8 was scored by the university in Environmental Education as an indicator.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sustainability india's top universities iit delhi madras kharagpur vellore institute of technology
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP