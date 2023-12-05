University of Delhi beats Indian universities in QS World University Sustainability 2024 Rankings
The World University Ranking: Sustainability 2024 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) was released today featuring the world's universities that are leading the way in social and environmental sustainability.
University of Toronto grabbed the top spot, followed by University of California, Berkeley and The University of Manchester, grabbed the top three spots in the QS World University Ranking: Sustainability 2024 list.
University of Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Indian Institute of Technology Madras are the top 3 universities from India that were featured in the global university list for the sustainability category.
No Indian university were featured in the Top 100 list. University of Delhi was ranked at 220, IIT Bombay was ranked at 303 and IIT Madras was ranked at 344. Overall, 56 universities from India made it to the list.
|Top 10 Universities from India
|Ranking
|University of Delhi
|220
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
|303
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)
|344
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)
|349
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)
|387
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)
|426
|Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
|444
|Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, India
|449
|Anna University
|496
|Indian Institute of Science
|505
According to QS, the rankings are based on a methodology that comprises of indicators that are designed to measure an institution's ability to tackle the world’s greatest environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges.
Nearly 1400 universities from around the world are featured and University of Delhi secured the 220th rank. The highest of 91.8 was scored by the university in Environmental Education as an indicator.