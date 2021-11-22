Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / UP constable arrested for appearing as dummy candidate in police job exam
news

UP constable arrested for appearing as dummy candidate in police job exam

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested one more member of the “solver gang” who allegedly appeared as dummy candidates in police recruitment examinations, officials said on Sunday.
UP constable arrested for appearing as dummy candidate in police job exam (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 09:27 AM IST
PTI | , Meerut

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested one more member of the “solver gang” who allegedly appeared as dummy candidates in police recruitment examinations, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Ravikant, a resident of Mathura. He worked as a constable with the state police, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Keshav Kumar said the accused constable was missing from duty since the last few months.

He said Ravikant appeared as dummy candidate at a college on Meerut-Baghpat road.

The officer said the police had arrested other members of the gang - Ashutosh Mani Tripathi and Sahir Khan - on November 14. Two more members - Imran and Deepak - were also arrested in this regard on November 17, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up police recruitment drive
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP