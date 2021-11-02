UP govt gives appointment letters to newly recruited Assistant Engineers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to newly recruited Assistant Engineers in the Department of Housing and Urban Planning on Tuesday. The exam was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

A total of 33 candidates out of the 46 selected ones received the appointment letters today, the CM’s office has said. For the rest of the candidates, the process of issue of appointment letters is under progress, it added.

“I heartily congratulate and congratulate all the newly selected engineers for successfully securing a place in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission examination and getting selected in the housing department: CM Yogi Adityanath,” CMO, Uttar Pradesh has tweeted, in series, in Hindi.

“In a transparent manner, out of 46 newly selected engineers, 33 are being given appointment letters here. Rest of the process is in progress. No candidate would have felt the need for recommendation at any stage from the advertisement to the process of appointment to these posts: CM Yogi Adityanath,” it has also tweeted.