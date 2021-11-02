Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / UP govt gives appointment letters to newly recruited Assistant Engineers
UPPSC-selected assistant engineers in the Department of Housing and Urban Planning have been issued appointment letters on Tuesday.
UP govt gives appointment letters to newly recruited Assistant Engineers (HT file)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:53 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to newly recruited Assistant Engineers in the Department of Housing and Urban Planning on Tuesday. The exam was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

A total of 33 candidates out of the 46 selected ones received the appointment letters today, the CM’s office has said. For the rest of the candidates, the process of issue of appointment letters is under progress, it added.

“I heartily congratulate and congratulate all the newly selected engineers for successfully securing a place in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission examination and getting selected in the housing department: CM Yogi Adityanath,” CMO, Uttar Pradesh has tweeted, in series, in Hindi.

“In a transparent manner, out of 46 newly selected engineers, 33 are being given appointment letters here. Rest of the process is in progress. No candidate would have felt the need for recommendation at any stage from the advertisement to the process of appointment to these posts: CM Yogi Adityanath,” it has also tweeted.

Topics
up govt on appointment up government
