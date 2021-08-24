Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / UPSSSC, SSC CGL: Candidates complain as exam dates clash
news

UPSSSC, SSC CGL: Candidates complain as exam dates clash

Many candidates in Uttar Pradesh are in a fix because one of the biggest state recruitment exams, UPSSSC PET and the Staff Selection Commission’s CGL exam have been scheduled on the same day for them.
Edited by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 02:47 PM IST
UPSSSC, SSC CGL: Candidates complain as exam dates clash(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Many candidates in Uttar Pradesh are in a fix because one of the biggest state recruitment exams, UPSSSC PET and the Staff Selection Commission’s CGL exam have been scheduled on the same day for them.

Today, August 24, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the preliminary eligibility test (PET) for group C posts. More than 20 lakh candidates have registered for the exam which is being held in two sittings on a single day.

The UPSSSC PET was earlier scheduled on August 20, it was later rescheduled to four days later.

RELATED STORIES

Today is also the last day of the SSC CGL exam, which is touted to be one of the most important exams for graduate job seekers. As per the data shared by the SSC in previous years, close to 25 lakh candidates register for this exam every year.

The SSC CGL exam has been held late this year. This exam was postponed due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19. SSC CGL exam began on August 13.

It is not surprising that a good size of registered candidates will be common for both the exams.

Candidates, for whom both the exams are overlapping, have requested the state government to reschedule the exam for them on some later date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsssc.gov.in upsssc recruitment ssc cgl exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Education Minister, Social Justice Minister launch NEP 2020 key initiatives

Lucknow Univ receives record admission applications, 26% jump in PG application

In-person learning for classes 6 to 12 to resume in Tripura from August 25

DU decides to implement NEP from 2022-23, triggers row
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP