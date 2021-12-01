Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPTET question paper printing job given to Delhi firm in violation of norms: STF

A total of 19,99,418 examinees were supposed to write the UPTET scheduled in two shifts at 2,736 centres across 75 districts of UP on Sunday, but the exam was cancelled after the paper leak.
UPTET question paper printing job given to Delhi firm in violation of norms: STF(Shutterstock)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 06:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Investigations into the UP Teachers’ Eligibility Test-2021 (UPTET) question paper leak case revealed that the suspended secretary of Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP, Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, had given the job of printing question papers to a Delhi firm in violation of norms set for the purpose, said STF officials here on Wednesday.

Upadhyay, a 1995 batch PCS officer, had overlooked four other printing firms to give the work order to Rai Anoop Prasad’s firm – RSM Finserv Ltd, Badarpur, New Delhi, said an official. He said Prasad’s firm did not fulfill security criteria required for printing question papers of an exam to be conducted on such a large scale.

The official said that investigation clearly hinted that Upadhyay preferred Prasad’s firm for the job despite being aware that it was not suitable for the work. Serious lapses on the security front came to fore in printing of question papers, following which the examination process was compromised, he added.

He said Upadhyay, who was arrested on Wednesday morning, had been taken to Gautam Buddh Nagar for initiation of further legal proceedings in connection with a case registered against him after the arrest of the printing firm director on Tuesday.

