US Rhodes Scholars for 2022 include most women ever selected

The class of U.S. Rhodes Scholars for 2022 includes the most women ever selected for the scholarship in one year, according to the Rhodes Trust.
Published on Nov 21, 2021 05:45 PM IST
AP | , New Delhi

Of the 32 students chosen to study at the University of Oxford in England, 22 are women, the Office of the American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust said in a statement early Sunday.

The selection process was completed virtually for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time, Clemson University in South Carolina had a student elected to the class. Three schools — Claremont McKenna College, Mount Holyoke College and Union College — have a recipient this year for the first time in at least 25 years.

All 32 scholars were expected to start at Oxford in October. The scholarship covers financial expenses to attend the school.

Students must be endorsed by their college or university and then selected after an application process that includes an interview.

