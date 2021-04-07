Home / Education / News / VC appointed for TN Veterinary and Animal Sciences varsity
news

VC appointed for TN Veterinary and Animal Sciences varsity

Selvakumar, working as Dean of Madras Veterinary College, had served as Member Technical Monitoring Committee, Animal Husbandry Department, Tamil Nadu government.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.(tanuvas.ac.in )

Governor Banwarilal Purohit appointed K N Selvakumar as the Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) here for a period of three years.

Senior most serving professor of TANUVAS with rich teaching experience of about 32 years, Selvakumar, played a key role in the development of Technology Achievement Index in the Indian Livestock Sector and Milk Price Policy Modelling Technique for the state government.

Selvakumar, working as Dean of Madras Veterinary College, had served as Member Technical Monitoring Committee, Animal Husbandry Department, Tamil Nadu government.

He possesses a vast research experience having 84 overall journal publications and presented 14 research papers in International academic events, a communique from the Raj Bhavan said here on Wednesday.

He has about 22 years experience in the University administration having functioned as Director of Distance Education, Controller of Examinations, Dean, Madras Veterinary College, Dean, Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu and Professor & Head in Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. Also, he has 25 years experience in the University UG and PG admission programmes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
banwarilal purohit vice-chancellor
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP