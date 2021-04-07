VC appointed for TN Veterinary and Animal Sciences varsity

Governor Banwarilal Purohit appointed K N Selvakumar as the Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) here for a period of three years.

Senior most serving professor of TANUVAS with rich teaching experience of about 32 years, Selvakumar, played a key role in the development of Technology Achievement Index in the Indian Livestock Sector and Milk Price Policy Modelling Technique for the state government.

Selvakumar, working as Dean of Madras Veterinary College, had served as Member Technical Monitoring Committee, Animal Husbandry Department, Tamil Nadu government.

He possesses a vast research experience having 84 overall journal publications and presented 14 research papers in International academic events, a communique from the Raj Bhavan said here on Wednesday.

He has about 22 years experience in the University administration having functioned as Director of Distance Education, Controller of Examinations, Dean, Madras Veterinary College, Dean, Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu and Professor & Head in Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. Also, he has 25 years experience in the University UG and PG admission programmes.