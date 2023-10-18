ViewSonic set for strategic expansion plan after observing significant opportunities in the Indian market

ViewSonic, a global provider of visual solutions, is set on making India an important market and developing an aggressive approach to strengthen its presence here.

In the recent visit of Mr James Chu, Founder & Chairman of ViewSonic, he stated that they are looking for a strategic expansion plan in the most diversified and dynamic market.(Handout)

According to a press release by ViewSonic, the education system in India is very diverse and is governed by various state governments, and includes a mix of private and public institutions. Seeing the trends globally, the education system in India is constantly evolving, and various reforms and initiatives are being implemented to address challenges and enhance the quality of education. The edtech is building a new edge to the education system and is developing a comprehensive education community ecosystem with collaborative tools – hardware, software and service solutions.

“To boost our strong presence in the Indian market, we are developing products and solutions that can meet the needs of businesses and individuals across sectors. Being in an audio-visual space where technology played an imperative role, our team of experts and researchers witnessed a huge demand for transition in the education space. We entered the Edtech space with a vision to build a comprehensive Education Ecosystem that seamlessly integrates hardware, software, and service solutions. In recent times, we have also build professional development (PD) programs for educators in India to give educators opportunities to continuously expand their skills, knowledge and hands-on tools. It meets educators' needs, empowering schools with the tools they need to deliver, captivating and personalized classroom experiences. We also recognize the importance of building and nurturing ecosystems,” said Mr James Chu, Founder & Chairman of ViewSonic.

“With the growth of the IT sector, education technology, and corporate offices in India, there is a growing demand for visual solutions such as monitors, projectors, and interactive displays. We are committed to delivering the highest quality visual solutions across our entire product range. We believe that everyone deserves to experience the power of great visuals, and hence, we are constantly innovating to create products that are both visually stunning and user-friendly. Our edtech segment is thriving in India and we are witnessing a huge preference among educators. Furthermore, we have kicked off the initiative to work with local government to define the ‘Future Classroom’, identifying the needs of teachers and schools to deliver the best learning outcomes. Additionally, we see a huge demand for our home- entertainment products. The dynamic market like India, possesses several potentials and we aim to strengthen our position across segments," said Mr Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager at ViewSonic.

Furthermore, the company also offers the maximum extensive and affordable range of single cable solutions in the market for its monitor division, simplifying connectivity for our users. Also engaging with a wider audience for its monitor segment, the company has established connections with over 7000 dealers across India, providing them access to our wide-range product portfolio, mentioned the press release.