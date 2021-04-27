Home / Education / News / VTU exams postponed due to COVID19 surge, new dates to release soon
Visvesvaraya Technological University has postponed the exams that were scheduled to begin today due to 14 days lockdown in the state because of the COVID19 surge. The new dates would be announced by the varsity soon.
APR 27, 2021
Visvesvaraya Technological University, VTU has postponed the examination that was scheduled to begin on April 27, 2021, onwards. The examination has been postponed due to a surge in COVID19 cases across the country. The new rescheduled dates will be intimated to all the appearing candidates on the official website vtu.ac.in soon.

The examination has been postponed as the state government has declared lockdown for the next 14 days in the state starting from today due to the COVID19 outbreak.

The official notice reads, ‘The examination of Visvesvaraya Technological University to be conducted from 27th April 2021 and onwards are stands postponed and rescheduled dates will be intimated. The Principals of all Engineering Colleges are requested to take special care to inform the students, without fail.’

The students of VTU had earlier demanded rescheduling of exams since mid-April, owing to the recently concluded bus strike in the state and the growing number of COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, the state government has postponed the practical exams of second pre-university classes that were scheduled to begin on April 28 onwards. The practical exams will be conducted two days after the completion of the theory exams. The theory exams in the state are scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to June 16, 2021.

