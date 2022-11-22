Western Sydney University expands ICAR partnerships in climate smart agriculture

Western Sydney University has collaborated with ICAR for research in climate smart farming systems in India and Australia. The University has signed agreements with 7 state agricultural universities to scale up climate smart agriculture research to boost yields for farmers and strengthen food security in India.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi at Western Sydney University’s SDG Forum with thought leaders such as Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities; Dr. Sharad K Jain, Former Director, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee; Mr Anuj Agarwal, Chief Operating Officer, ICICI Foundation, Ms Srivalli Krishnan, Senior Program Officer - Global Development, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Hon Karlene Maywald, South Australian Water Ambassador speaking about how they address SDGs in their organizations, read the press statement.

Dr. Rakesh Chandra Agrawal, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Education), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) while speaking at the event said that this partnership will enable research and capacity-building at scale.

As per the press release issued by Western Sydney University on Tuesday, the panelists at the SDG forum also discussed the role of higher education partnerships and collaborations with corporate, government, education and NGO organisations, in addressing the 17 SDGs that aim to end global poverty, zero hunger, responsible consumption and production, water use efficiency, improve access to health and education and build strong institutions and partnerships by 2030.

