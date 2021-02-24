Work to make India best in the world by 2047: President to students

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday told students of Central University of Gujarat to work towards nation building "so that our country emerges as the best nation in the world by 2047", when it celebrates 100 years of Independence.

In his address at the third convocation of the university, the president urged its students to assimilate Gujarat's culture of self-reliance, entrepreneurship and self-employment.

"After 25 years, India will be celebrating its 100th anniversary of Independence in 2047. This generation of students will become witness to it. I want all of you to take a pledge to work towards nation building so that our country emerges as the best nation in the world by 2047," Kovind said.

He termed the Central University of Gujarat, set up through the Central Universities Act of 2009, having its temporary campus in Gandhinagar, as "mini India" as bright students from different states took admission here.

"I am told students from Gujarat constitute just 15 per cent of the total strength while the rest are from other states. I urge these students from other states to assimilate Gujarat's culture of self-reliance, entrepreneurship and self-employment," he added.

The president informed the audience that the Centre had alloted ₹743 crore for the university's permanent campus coming up in Vadodara district.

He stressed that "local resources, knowledge and experience" should be given priority to make the country self-reliant, and asked students to use their knowledge for the betterment of society and the country.

Kovind conferred medals to 21 meritorious students of the university, and expressed happiness that 13 of these were female students.

A total of 73 PhD and 26 MPhil scholars, 121 post- graduate and 24 undergraduate students received degrees during the convocation.