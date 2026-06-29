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'Nimbooda Nimbooda' lyrics found in Odisha's Class 5 English textbook, social media reacts

The song, originally a Rajasthani folk song, was featured in the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and picturised on Aishwarya Rai. 

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 04:03 pm IST
By Papri Chanda
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A major printing error has reportedly surfaced in the Class 5 English textbook in Odisha after the lyrics of a Rajasthani folk song, which is also a popular Bollywood song, were printed. The song, 'Nimbooda Nimbooda' was printed in one of its lessons, raising questions over the textbook's editorial and quality-check processes.

'Nimbooda Nimbooda' lyrics found in Odisha's Class 5 English textbook, social media reacts(Representational)

The song, originally a Rajasthani folk song, was featured in the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and picturised on Aishwarya Rai. It reportedly appeared in the textbook due to a publishing or printing error.

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The incident has sparked a flurry of reactions online. While some users responded with humour and memes, others criticised the apparent lack of proofreading and called for greater accountability in the preparation of school textbooks.

Many questioned how such a glaring error escaped multiple levels of review before the books were printed and distributed.

Some other user wrote, “@dpradhanbjp Please include Munni and Sheela too.”

Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, MP, Mumbai North Central, President - Mumbai Regional Congress Committee has also reacted to this incident. She took her official X handle and wrote, “Reminds me of the famous joke about a student who didn't study for exams so wrote the plot of the film Sholay in the answer sheet. This, however, is the syllabus writer version of it.”

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Until now, the Odisha School and Mass Education Department has not issued any detailed statement on the matter.

However, following this incident, educationists have stressed that textbooks, especially those intended for young students, must undergo thorough scrutiny to ensure accuracy and uphold academic standards.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Papri Chanda

Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.

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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News also check AP SSC Supply Result expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
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